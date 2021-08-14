The issue of the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Trinidad and Tobago was raised in a letter by Aiyegoro Ome in Tuesday’s Express.

Mr Ome highlighted the designation of 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV) by the United Nations, seeking to draw attention internationally to the nutritional and health benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption.

At the beginning and end of his letter, Mr Ome wondered how many of our citizens were aware that 2021 is the UN-declared IYFV. In the context of Covid-19, he des­cribed the consumption of fruits and vege­tables as “a key component in preventive medicine”.

Although seven and a half months have gone by in 2021, it is not too late for the Ministry of Health to promote IYFV in a variety of ways, including radio and television advertisements.

With regard to NCDs, there are two major health promotion initiatives addressing NCDs in September. These are the Global Week for Action on NCDs (September 6 to 12) and Caribbean Wellness Day (September 11).

While the Ministry of Health can use these events to engage in health promotion, community groups and faith-based organisations can also take the opportunity to build awareness about NCDs, and encourage greater consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Ian Green

Couva

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pointers from the poll

Pointers from the poll

The poll published exclusively in today’s Sunday Express captures information that could assist the national effort to increase the number of fully vaccinated persons in the shortest possible time. 

’24 for sure

’24 for sure

COMMENTATORS and editorial writers have already assessed that the showing of our Trinidad and Tobago athletes at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games was poor and below the medal standard that we have achieved in every Olympics since Barcelona 1992. 

Encounter with The Maestro

Encounter with The Maestro

I was dreaming of the din that has developed over vaccination—to vaccinate or not?... which of the vaccines is acceptable, which is not?

China chaos ahead

China chaos ahead

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated 100 years recently. Founding member Mao Zedong became leader and founded the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on October 1, 1949, after leading forces in the civil war that defeated the Nationalist government of Chiang Kai-shek which withdrew to Taiwan.

The virus and our democracy

The virus and our democracy

The Covid-19 pandemic hit our shores at the wrong time. Indeed, there is no right time, but the state of our nation had made us incredibly vulnerable.