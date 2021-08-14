The issue of the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Trinidad and Tobago was raised in a letter by Aiyegoro Ome in Tuesday’s Express.
Mr Ome highlighted the designation of 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV) by the United Nations, seeking to draw attention internationally to the nutritional and health benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption.
At the beginning and end of his letter, Mr Ome wondered how many of our citizens were aware that 2021 is the UN-declared IYFV. In the context of Covid-19, he described the consumption of fruits and vegetables as “a key component in preventive medicine”.
Although seven and a half months have gone by in 2021, it is not too late for the Ministry of Health to promote IYFV in a variety of ways, including radio and television advertisements.
With regard to NCDs, there are two major health promotion initiatives addressing NCDs in September. These are the Global Week for Action on NCDs (September 6 to 12) and Caribbean Wellness Day (September 11).
While the Ministry of Health can use these events to engage in health promotion, community groups and faith-based organisations can also take the opportunity to build awareness about NCDs, and encourage greater consumption of fruits and vegetables.
Ian Green
Couva