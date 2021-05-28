There are only two viable political parties in Trinidad and Tobago—the mainly Afro-based People’s National Movement and the mainly Indo-based United National Congress. I use the words “mainly” and “based” because our politics can no longer be about race.

All small third parties are mere window dressing, and the road to political victory is to poach the membership of each other.

This is Trinidad and Tobago where, even in the middle of a pandemic, the PNM/UNC still find the time to engage in mortal political combat. After a range of uncomplimentary remarks made regarding alleged incompetency of the PNM to guide T&T to an area of vaccinated pandemic heaven, and allegedly frustrated at being ignored, the leader of the Opposition invited the Prime Minister to go to hell.

I smiled. In fact, I laughed. This is the T&T equivalent of saying “haul your (whatever expletive) from in front my face”. When is cursing not cursing?

We live in a country where baring all body parts under a few beads and feathers at Carnival time is considered beautiful. With see-through stockings covering other important areas, female costumes costing over $5,000 sell like hot cakes.

We also have calypsoes that use varying expletives that have us laughing and singing along. They grab the imagination and can have a positive effect regarding compliance of essential protocols to keep all citizens alive in a pandemic.

Dare I put it again in writing?

When the PM admonished, tongue in cheek, “Don’t jackass...”, in the effort to save lives, an allegedly pertinent remark was made that will gain thousands of voter imaginations at election day 2025. We are who we are, and our politics remains locally flavoured.

In T&T, politics and beauty lie in the eyes of the various beholders. The proof of the political pudding will be in the eating, as we await the fat lady’s political song at general election 2025.

I will be wearing my mask, sanitising and distancing, in the hope of being alive in 2025. And remember—do not put any spokes in the wheels of the health protocols.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Bring out party machinery

IT has been well established that the country’s most effective mobilisation system is the election machinery based on political affiliation.

With this in mind, the current crisis in the country regarding the frightening spread of the coronavirus calls for a different kind of ­intervention. It is past time for the declaration of a political truce. We call on the country’s two major political machines, PNM and UNC, and all other existing political parties and groups, to come together in the national interest.

Suggestions for the banking sector

I fully endorse measures to protect us during the pandemic. I have some suggestions for the banking sector.

You do not want us to come inside the bank to do routine transactions like fund withdrawals, so how about increasing our limits at the ATM instead of making us have to do one transaction over two days to get the required amount of funds?

The ‘others’ will have to wait

I was quite surprised to hear prominent people requesting that the Government give exemption to persons to travel abroad to get the vaccine of their choice, and after the allotted time return to Trinidad.

PNM loses a gem in welfare officer

If there was ever a beacon of light amongst us, we are sure it was invariably imbued with Joycelyn Pamela Bodden, the welfare officer of the People’s National Movement, who has died.

Compassion in dark times

On Wednesday my wife received the call everyone dreads—her dad was at home and unresponsive.

He had a complicated medical history and was ailing for some time, but at that moment the shock for her was overwhelming.

On the side of animals

Law without enforcement is like soup in your hand!

The Animals Alive shelter thanks Minister Clarence Rambharat for his commitment in successfully piloting the welfare amendments of the Animals (Diseases And Importation) Amendment Act, 2020, through Parliament, and getting to the point where the new laws will be proclaimed on June 1, 2021.