There are only two viable political parties in Trinidad and Tobago—the mainly Afro-based People’s National Movement and the mainly Indo-based United National Congress. I use the words “mainly” and “based” because our politics can no longer be about race.
All small third parties are mere window dressing, and the road to political victory is to poach the membership of each other.
This is Trinidad and Tobago where, even in the middle of a pandemic, the PNM/UNC still find the time to engage in mortal political combat. After a range of uncomplimentary remarks made regarding alleged incompetency of the PNM to guide T&T to an area of vaccinated pandemic heaven, and allegedly frustrated at being ignored, the leader of the Opposition invited the Prime Minister to go to hell.
I smiled. In fact, I laughed. This is the T&T equivalent of saying “haul your (whatever expletive) from in front my face”. When is cursing not cursing?
We live in a country where baring all body parts under a few beads and feathers at Carnival time is considered beautiful. With see-through stockings covering other important areas, female costumes costing over $5,000 sell like hot cakes.
We also have calypsoes that use varying expletives that have us laughing and singing along. They grab the imagination and can have a positive effect regarding compliance of essential protocols to keep all citizens alive in a pandemic.
Dare I put it again in writing?
When the PM admonished, tongue in cheek, “Don’t jackass...”, in the effort to save lives, an allegedly pertinent remark was made that will gain thousands of voter imaginations at election day 2025. We are who we are, and our politics remains locally flavoured.
In T&T, politics and beauty lie in the eyes of the various beholders. The proof of the political pudding will be in the eating, as we await the fat lady’s political song at general election 2025.
I will be wearing my mask, sanitising and distancing, in the hope of being alive in 2025. And remember—do not put any spokes in the wheels of the health protocols.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin