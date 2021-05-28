IT has been well established that the country’s most effective mobilisation system is the election machinery based on political affiliation.

With this in mind, the current crisis in the country regarding the frightening spread of the coronavirus calls for a different kind of ­intervention. It is past time for the declaration of a political truce. We call on the country’s two major political machines, PNM and UNC, and all other existing political parties and groups, to come together in the national interest.