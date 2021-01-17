Proof of the political pudding

Some few of us appear to lack the same amount of care for the lives of Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) and Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) children as expressed for the plight of young Venezuelan illegals.
The Venezuelan children cannot live alone in a shed without adults. The children of the parents of social sector employees are as vulnerable. It is with disgust that I must point out to the illustrious Trevor Sudama, in his arguments expressed “Thriving on contradictions”, Express 12/01/2021, that Trinidad and Tobago children have rights, too. Keeping vulnerable adults and children alive in the midst of a pandemic must be carefully managed.
But upon reflection of Sudama’s array of contradictions, what he really allegedly wants to expatiate about is that an Afro-Trinidadian political party has remained unchallenged for 50 of the last 64 years.
He points out that the Afro-led Government does not care about tertiary education and spends too much time and money in containment of the Covid-19 virus.
The other politically motivated distractions trotted out are the usual. Poor water supply, bad roads, the crime statistics, the crumbling energy sector and the misuse of Caroni lands.
Why did they not fix these things when they were in power? There was no pandemic and a lot more oil wealth was being mismanaged.
T&T is vibrant little democracy. Our newspaper editors give equal opportunity for expression of opinion. I also wish to say that the Opposition uses the most crude and damning language to vilify opponents and is vehemently outraged by directed criticisms. Their anti-Government critics include prominent “there for window dressing only” Afro supporters.
Since Capitol Wednesday in Washington, take note: The world media is in charge of directing political traffic. The Afro-led Government has remained unchallenged for 50 years and counting because all the sitting Opposition can do is whine and not admit that they are politically, religiously and geographically challenged.
The Opposition support base is only strong in Central and South Trinidad with minuscule support in Tobago. Unless the Opposition desists from making allegedly barely disguised loaded racist remarks,
without sufficient Afro supporters they cannot make an iota of difference at the hustings.
Remember, there are always far more poor people in the world than the wealthy. The wealthy cannot secure political legitimacy without the poor. Love and care for us. Racism died on the vine. You need the poor like oxygen.
The proof of the political pudding will ready for eating on election day 2025.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin