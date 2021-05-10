Propelled into the digital era by

While the global population is held captive by Covid-19, it has killed hundreds and infected thousands locally. However, what is interesting is how this reality has propelled us into the digital era. Is this reality a necessary evil or an unfortunate necessity with abundant opportunity?
What could be some of the benefits of this technological era now forced upon many unprepared people?
Would online relations for business become easier?
People, who are already ego-centric, would they become better or worse?
Observation reveals how caught up people are in their bubbles, glued to their cellular devices. Basic courtesies are already not very common and with every new gadget that becomes available, it seems like our humanness further diminishes.
The more technological advances we make, the further apart we drift from the more delicate thing in life, like love, trust, truth, and integrity. I see a speedily moving culture from humane human relations to a cold, heartless, purely economically centred society ably assisted with its variance of robots. What do you see?
I see a nation where many are tired of the variations of hate and discrimination fostered by ancestral and political perspectives yet caught in its grip. I see and hear the exhausted attitudes of many people caused by economic, racial discrimination, and traditional habits deeply rooted in their minds. It manifests through their embraced principles, values, and perspectives taught at homes, strengthened in their religious organisations and communities.
I see the anger, fragmentation, and fractures caused by ridiculous paradigms amongst people enjoying the same sun, rain, and moonlight, now trapped by the same virus. What do you see?
I see impoverished cultures holding on by their fingernails to skewed perspectives. I see unique and important diversity, necessary numerators seeking to be of more relevance to another, creating along the way an echo of itself; alternatives of moral values established on the principle of integrity is what we need, not echoes of dog-tired culture. The culture is tired of itself and desires its liberation, but it is not clear how it will escape its troubles as it waits in pain for its freedom from corruption and decay by those who have placed it in such a state.
Are they liberated? What do you see?
Is it not interesting that as Covid-19 has taken everybody into captivity, complicating our already challenging experiences that greed and profound stupidity have not lost their hue or stench disguised as it, maybe?
Many, irrespective of their social standing and irrespective of the societal challenge, their lifestyle must not be interrupted. What is the force that holds people to be so committed to vulnerability? In this state, many find it is easier to beg; others steal while others use deceptive and legally corrupted methods to maintain their lifestyles—various forms promoting selfishness, the critical variable that has shaped the soul and spirit of our society.
Ego-centric individuals, irrespective of social status, are the spokes in the wheel of a society hastening its destruction.
We are in a pandemic, experiencing a form of captivity never before experience for the vast majority of our population. Should we be interested in returning to the standard we once knew, some points as previously mentioned? Or should we be more interested in moving people forward?
Perhaps if you carefully consider this brief you may see Covid-19 as a perfect opportunity to move people forward and not be obsessed with getting them back to the state of vulnerability, corruption, and decay we knew once before the pandemic. What do you think?
I know that the hard truth is not a popular topic because the hard and sharp edge of the knife of truth causes discomfort and will crush many. I see this Covid-19 as a perfect opportunity for transformation beyond physical hygiene to the hygiene of the heart. Fostered by people of integrity, corrupted and selfish practices can be overturned, thrown out, and renewed minds focused on the vision of moving forward instead of returning to the old normal.
Through deontological and consequentiality ethics, is it right, and is it suitable for all?
Considered the welfare of the landless, moneyless and unemployed? Consider the spiritually weak?
What sort of psychological trauma are these people experiencing? How can you help?
What do you see, an opportunity for growth and development or an unfixable challenge choking the life out of you by instilled fear?
The present pandemic could make the deaf, dumb, and blind hear, speak and see. Large, economically strong countries have hoarded the vaccines fostering profoundly stupid dialogue amongst aspirants of power on masers plantations.
Interestingly, some producers and hoarders of vaccines now desire to and have given minuscule donations to overseers of the farms. However, their countries are severely hit. Should these plantation operators take such contributions from these countries experiencing health systems overrides due to the vast number of deaths and infected people?
Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. The morning is here, but you must remove the blanket that covers you.
What do you see?
Anderson Figaro
Chaguanas