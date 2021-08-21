The headline in the Express newspaper of August 17 read “Foolish Trinis—PM blasts citizens for diversification failure after scrapped Sandals, aluminium projects”.
This is a statement of immense proportions and implications. It suggests a degree of frustration, a citizenry devoid of logic and common sense, and a great disconnect between the leadership and those being led.
The reality is that the Government identified those projects, the citizens considered them based on the information provided, and many expressed their dissatisfaction. A suggestion was made that the dissenting views were without merit. There is the possibility that these projects were great and discontinued or, conversely, they were poor projects and were discontinued.
The gravity of this situation demands some analysis of the process used in selecting and developing such strategic public sector projects. It is public knowledge that a diversification roadmap was developed by the Ministry of Planning and Development, in collaboration with the Economic Development Advisory Board, a few years ago. This roadmap identified several industries for diversification: manufacturing, financial services, creative industries, tourism, energy services, digital platform and ship repairs and maritime services. The two projects appear to be aligned to the diversification efforts.
Assuming that most of our citizens are patriotic and sensible, it is curious that they would reject such projects. One may wonder if the communication system was weak, information provided was inadequate or there were concerns on the processes used at the developmental stage of the projects.
The question therefore arises whether comprehensive project-selection processes were followed prior to bringing the projects to the citizenry.
In pursuit of policy goals, it is normal practice for governments and corporations, in selecting projects from among many identified investment possibilities, to institute a formal project appraisal and selection process. This is a prerequisite for moving a project to the implementation stage. It is not uncommon for projects to fail, having not satisfied the selection criteria.
The results of a project-selection process would provide an assessment on the extent that the project satisfies criteria such as:
• alignment to state or corporation policy
• technical requirements and scope
• cost-benefit analysis and value for money
• affordability for public budget
• sustainability and environment impact
• risk and allocation of risk between potential project partners
• social and economic efficiency across the full asset cycle
• political/social—e.g., contribution to employment.
Such a methodology is indispensable in improving the investment decision-making process and ensures accountability, clarity and transparency. The extent to which projects satisfy the selection criteria, if provided to the citizens, would be helpful in their own assessment of the viability of projects.
Considering that there may be many projects to be identified in support of the diversification exercise, it may be wise for the Government to utilise such a project-selection process and communicate with the citizens accordingly.
Narayan Ramtahal
San Fernando