Property-improvement plan for Hilton relates to major capital works

The Ministry of Trade and Industry wishes to respond to a letter by Mr Afra Raymond, in the Saturday Express (Page 15), relating to the announced implementation of a Property Improvement Plan (PIP) for the Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre (HTCC). The HTCC belongs to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, as the State is the owner of the hotel asset.
The hotel was constructed in 1962 and, since then, refurbishments works were only undertaken once to the hotel in preparation for the Fifth Summit of the Americas and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2008.
These works were mainly related to an upgrade of the room stock, including furniture, fixtures and equipment, and not major capital works.
The planned works to be executed as part of a PIP relate to major capital works, including:
• Structural works to main/north building—doors, windows, building, lighting fixtures;
• Roof works—design-build for the replacement of major sections of the roof system to the facility;
• Landslip in the vicinity of tennis court—corrective works;
• Structural works to main water tank;
• Renovation of guest rooms, specialty suites and guest bathrooms;
• Renovation of grand ballroom, meeting rooms and boardrooms;
• Renovation of Tea Terraces;
• Renovation of Savannah Terrace;
• Renovation of lounge, restaurant and kitchen facilities;
• Upgrade of overall site-landscaping, parking and lighting;
• Upgrade of recreation facilities—fitness centre, pool area and spa;
• Upgrade of employee facilities and guest support (vending and laundry);
• Upgrade of public areas—entrance/lobby/business centre, sundries shop, public restrooms, executive lounge;
• Upgrade works to the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system;
• Upgrade works to main external corridor—lobbies, elevators and stairwells;
• Upgrade of ICT infrastructure;
• Completion of fire sprinkler system—supply and installation of plumbing, piping and connection between the system and fire pumps;
• Supply and installation of high-security fencing systems.
It is unfortunate that Mr Raymond, given his profession, does not understand or appreciate that these are major capital works required to maintain an important asset of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago which is vital to the economy.
Some of the key benefits of the PIP specifically, and the HTCC in general, include:
• Employment—the HTCC provides direct employment for approximately 420 persons, and has a multiplier effect on the domestic economy, especially in the capital city;
• Improved marketability and business competitiveness—the HTCC will be better positioned to compete, retain customers and market for small meetings, group business, long-stay projects and contract airline crews. It is expected that the renovation will bring the hotel closer to a four-star, first-class hotel product, and thereby enhance the attractiveness of Port of Spain as a location for business tourism.
• Increased asset value—the HTCC will be of greater economic value to the gortt.
• Cultural and brand recognition—the HTCC was constructed in 1962 and is closely tied to our national history and tourism brand;
• Reduced risk and liabilities—reduced occupational safety and health risks and liabilities.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry