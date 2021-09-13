UNC parliamentarian Davendranath Tancoo cut a pathetic figure last week in his attempt to build a negative narrative against the Valuation Division request for property owners to submit a return on their holdings.
He gave the impression that the UNC’s main objection was the information requested in filling in the return form.
He was so unsure of himself, fumbling in the claim that the form was onerous and technical for ordinary folks to understand. He said the form was a problem for farmers and fisherfolk to comply. So, I went back to examine the return form.
The return form requested basic information that even a standard one child could understand. The form has eight sections in seven pages. Section One deals with personal information. Sections 2 to 5 deal with the land location, use and ownership and Section 6 with residential use. The other sections are for persons with large landholdings in commercial use.
Tancoo also took the opportunity to resurrect the failed 2010 “Axe the Tax” campaign by the UNC against the Property Tax. The question is whether any attempt to renew this campaign would gain traction considering the empty promise made by the People’s Partnership (PP) government led by Tancoo’s leader in 2010.
The promise then was to abolish the Property Tax. One of the PP’s campaign ads in 2010 was, “Stop Karen’s (PNM Finance Minister) Property Tax! All it takes is your X next to the Circle of Circles; OR the Rising Sun—whichever it on the ballot when you cast your vote on Monday (May 24, 2010)”.
What the PP government did was suspend the tax even though they had the constitutional majority to abolish it.
Suspension was not abolition. Suspension was simply laying it aside for the time being. But, why? Perhaps the UNC realised that property tax was an essential part of the tax regime in Trinidad and Tobago as it is in other parts of the world. And that they had intentions to bring it back if they had won the 2015 general election. We want to know, Mr Tancoo!