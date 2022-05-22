Proposals first, then you get people’s votes

All of a sudden, several leaders of political parties are trying to jump on the political bandwagon to gather people’s votes.

However we, your potential voters, are demanding that all aspiring leaders submit their proposals showing how they will deal with the following issues most affecting us:

1. how do you intend to diversify our economy over the next five years. Right now our economy is like a table with only one leg, the energy leg.

What are the three other economic legs you will establish to allow us to better weather the next upcoming economic storm?

2. how do you intend to reduce the senseless drug-related gang killings by ten per cent every year—for the next five years?

3. how will you transform our very inefficient and unresponsive medical system, so that the “wait time” to be seen by a doctor or nurse is reduced from the current “hours” to 20 minutes tops.

4. how do we get our school system more relevant to our children’s needs? When will we start teaching courses in financial literacy and entrepreneurship?

5. what steps will you take to reduce the widening inequality chasm? Would recommend implementing some form of “basic income” for the more disadvantaged families.

Roger Gordon

Cascade

