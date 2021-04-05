Corporal punishment carries with it both pros and cons.
Let us examine both and make the correct call.
PROS:
• It is useful when used in moderation.
• It sets clear boundaries that motivate children to behave at home or in school.
• It is a choice that pupils prefer.
• It follows precise rules when implemented.
• It creates a shock factor for children.
• It requires parents for professionals to follow up after the consequences is administered.
• It teaches respect for children.
• All methods of discipline are in effect at some point.
• It is not all good.
• It is not all gravy.
Here are some CONS:
• Corporal punishment inflicts long-term harm both physically and mentally on children.
• It creates unsafe environments.
• It harms the educational process for children.
• It is a practice which is barred by a majority of the developed world.
• There is the potential that someone could administer it incorrectly.
• It creates an environment of fear for the child.
• There is a fine line between discipline and abuse with corporal punishment.
• It communicates a set of values that one may not want their children to have.
• It has the same failure rate as other forms of discipline.
• It creates a risk of injury to the child.
In 1978, I was in form Five Special, I had cause to visit Naparima College’s lone dean of discipline, Mr Hackett.
He enquired, “Mr Rampersad, to what do I owe the pleasure of this visit?”
I was amazed, he knew me by name in a school of 750 pupils and this was my first visit to him.
I replied I had not completed an assignment.
He looked outside, 30 pupils were behind me.
You are not alone, he commented.
He continued, “Mr Rampersad, correct me if I am wrong and feel free to stop me at any time. Five Special is where we put our better all round students, you all play sports and are in an accelerated academic programme. You write exams in four years and do well instead of five years. You are intelligent young men, are you not?”
“Yes, sir,” was my reply.
He went on, “As intelligent young men, do what is right. Complete your assignment, apologise to your teacher and let this be your first and last visit to this office. Take your team with you.”
I hugged him.
I said, “Sir, this is the best cut-tail I did not receive.”
T&T, we need to make decisions that reflect what will serve best the needs of all our children.