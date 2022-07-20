Everyone abhors prostitution and its long-lasting effects on the ethics and morals of our children and the nation. If that statement is true, why isn’t it illegal in Trinidad and Tobago?

T&T has a long history of slavery and its corresponding ills, such as prostitution. This week’s prostitution bust brought the issue front and centre in the headlines. Why did it take Vene­zuelan activist Yesenia Gonzalez, working alone, to guide the police’s rescue of the girls who came here looking for a better life?

With such a ubiquitous trade, shouldn’t the experts already be aware of its existence? Indeed, with the proliferation of “spas” across the nation, the authorities would have known about their illegal services and the young girls trapped in that sordid business.

When William Wilberforce, a British politician who fought to end slavery in the 18th century said, “A trade founded in iniquity and carried on as this was, must be abolished, let the policy be what it might, let the consequences be what they would, I from this time determined that I would never rest till I had effected its abolition.” The same argument can be used for prostitution today.

As a nation that closely follows the example set by America—the good, the bad, and the ugly—T&T has now seen the proliferation of guns, gangs, gambling casinos, known locally as members’ clubs, and prostitution—all of which have led us down the slippery slope of immorality and the primitive consequences that follow. And still, we shake our collective heads and wonder where we went wrong.

Why would T&T, a country run by people born of slavery, even tolerate the injustice of prostitution on its soil? Instead of welcoming, embracing and protecting migrants fleeing poverty and the iron fist of President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, we have enslaved and brutalised them into modern slavery.

We even support Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela when Russia, China and Cuba, three totalitarian countries, are his main allies. So, these starving people arrive on our shores, seeking a better life, and find themselves worse off because of the iniquity of sex-starved men in our society who use them in unmentionable ways, many of these girls too young to be considered adults.

Trinidad and Tobago is on a fast track to becoming the modern Sodom and Gomorrah, which were destroyed because of the people’s iniquity. Like those cities, T&T still has righteous people who must stand up against the institutionalised criminality of our Government and their cohorts if we are to hold our heads high, and proudly proclaim to the world that we will not defend the indefensible actions of our Government.

We, the people, are citizens of the beautiful nation of Trinidad and Tobago, and will defend and protect the poor and the hungry who come to our shores seeking our assistance.

May Justice and Freedom be our watchwords as we work to end prostitution in our beloved nation.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Promoting national interest

Promoting national interest

TWO developments in the country in the last couple weeks generated between them considerations concerning the ­injunction often confronting us about putting the country first.

What does it mean, for many of us, those who call others to this hallowed principle, equally as those who remain determined to do as we please?

TSTT creating unnecessary hurdles

On July 1, while doing my usual checks on a small business outlet at Trincity Mall, I became aware that the TSTT landline was out of service.

I immediately went to the bmobile kiosk at the mall and paid the outstanding amount on the account, and was advised that the service would be reconnected by the end of the day. (The outstanding amount had accumulated because the usual bill delivery by e-mail had stopped.)

Blaming others does not remove crime problem

“A bad workman always blames his tools” is a very instructive idiom regarding the recent news conference hosted by the Prime Minister.

Having been elected to office seven years ago on the premise that he and his party have the answers to crime, criminal activity has worsened over this period, and it seems one has seen the light that crime is a health issue. Passing the buck and blaming the Opposition seem to be the answer to all problems in T&T.

Namdevco’s cooking demonstrations a welcome initiative

I applaud the implementation of an initiative by the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) to facilitate the conduct of cooking demonstrations at the Queen’s Park Savannah, and in other strategic locations throughout Trinidad and Tobago, promoting the use of our indigenous root crops especially as an alternative to wheat flour.