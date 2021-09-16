The Sean Luke case has always been a difficult one for me to read.
On Wednesday, his killers were sentenced with just serving more time in jail.
That little child was only six years old when they committed that heinous act against him.
To all parents, please protect and care for your children more, and do not trust anyone and everyone, no matter if everyone is from the same community. (And I mean community in every sense of the word.)
Train your children well and keep them in your surroundings. Make your surroundings healthy, in every aspect of the word.
There are too many people doing very horrible things and walking around as if they are normal or upstanding.
I also do not forget Akiel Chambers.