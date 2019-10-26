Protecting men in high places; shaming of vulnerable women...

Mary Elizabeth Chancellor, the wife of our seventh governor, Sir John, gave her name to the road we now call Chancellor Hill. Sir John was the one who assented to the Shouter Baptist Prohibition Ordinance because “a shouter meeting would make the neighbourhood, where it took place, unfit for residential occupation”!

Does the event of last week now make that prestigious neighbourhood unfit? What does that situation say about us, as a nation? In Parliament, MP Maxie Cuffie bemoaned his neighbourhood’s impotence in abating the noise of what he termed a “brothel”.

