Trinidad and Tobago is a very special little Third World democracy where protesting any and everything makes us feel good. Or bad, if you do not get what you want.
It is my unpaid, unsolicited personal view that because a Commission of Enquiry has been called regarding the unfortunate deaths of four citizens in a diving procedure gone wrong, that it is pointless to squeeze blood out of the social media stone.
The country will never forget their horrible deaths but it is obscene to use their demise for what may appear to be political leverage.
Why the extra calls for justice from an opposition political party?
Justice cannot be seen as being denied because the board members of government run diving company, Paria, have not stood down.
Think about it.
If one is described as having died from alcoholic poisoning do you expect that the board of Angostura should hold their heads in shame and resign?
If several beloved relatives die of lung cancer from heavy smoking, should the board of West Indian Tobacco immediately be taken to court?
In expressing our democratic right to protest we sometime lose sight of what is achievable by consideration/appreciation of facts before protesting.
Remember always, this is T&T where we can say anything, do anything and some people will laugh and some people will listen.