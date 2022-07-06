Tuesday, July 6, 2022, was a red-letter day in the history of Trinidad and Tobago. Let us never forget that on this day, the International Olympic Committee corrected an earlier oversight, and that the Trinidad and Tobago 2008 Olympic men’s 4x100 metres relay team was awarded their long-awaited gold medals.
Bravo to our newly minted, gold medal-winning quintet of Richard “Torpedo” Thompson, Keston Bledman, Emmanuel Callender, Marc Burns and Aaron Armstrong! Thank you for your years of preparation and dedication, and for your hard-fought and well-deserved victory in the name of our republic.
Every athlete at the Olympics takes the following oath, “We promise to take part in these Olympic Games, respecting and abiding by the rules and in the spirit of fair play, inclusion and equality. Together, we stand in solidarity and commit ourselves to sport without doping, without cheating, without any form of discrimination.”
You (Messrs Thompson, Bledman, Callender, Burns and Armstrong) have made us further proud by your demonstrable reliance on hard work and fair play. You have remained true to the highest principles of the Olympic Games. And today, your faith and dedication to those principles have been duly, if not belatedly, rewarded.
By sheer coincidence, the ceremony came just as our nation has entered the 60-day countdown to the celebration of the 60th anniversary of our Independence. Our third gold medal may have come after some delay, but as a nation, we are proud and grateful to have this additional reason to celebrate our excellence as a young nation.
On behalf of your proud and grateful nation, I not only thank you, but I salute you as our champions through and through. You represent the brightest and the best of us all. Keep on making us proud!