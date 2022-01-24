Reading between the lines of the Stanley John report on the granting of firearm user’s licences in the Sunday Express of January 23, it would appear that private citizens, running into the thousands, have had easy access to a rather large number of legal guns.
I am afraid to speculate on the real number. In times of need you could sell your nice, big heavy gold chain, if you have one. These days a man in T&T could easily say, “listen here, I have a gun to sell”.
Some lucky owners could offer three, four, five, or eight or nine or ten guns.
I really do not wish to make a joke out of a serious conundrum.
It is beginning to look like we have to stop granting permission for privately-owned guns for at least five years.
And, in my respectful view, the former commissioner of police should not reapply for the vacant position at this present point in time.
Blame games take years to be played through. It could take another four years to prove what was known and what was not known.
Were mischief-makers telling lies on an innocent man? What can people surmise?
This Stanley John report is not the equivalent of a five-year-old boy bumping into a table and breaking a vase.
Only a small child can get away with saying “Mummy is not me. I never pass by no table.” Only an only, best beloved boy child could get away with that. His mummy could smile and tell him “just say sorry, darling”.
But the T&T public is not smiling at all. Guns do not fall down and break. Guns kill.