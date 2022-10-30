Psychological support for the protective services

With the current rounds of collective bargaining for protective services (police, fire, prisons), I wonder if considerations for psychological/counselling services are being built in to the discussions. After all, the State has responsibility for the well-being of these categories of employees.

I often hear about counselling being given to victims of domestic and school violence. I would like to know about the length of time, frequency and resources devoted to such therapy.

Furthermore, I ask whether the treatment goes beyond the traumatised victims.

In 2021, I wrote about the need for compassion for certain State employees. I asked, “How do many of us ever think about the psychological state of the policeman or policewoman who has to witness the bloody results of domestic violence like what happened recently to school teacher Suzette Sylvester?”

In the face of current concerns about mental health, what happens to a policeman or policewoman who has to attend to the consequences of gruesome murder, such as we heard about the other day when body parts were found in some river?

What is our nation putting in place to take care of members of the protective services who have been participants in shootouts, or when they have to view photographs and investigate brutal crime scenes? Is there a process whereby they are interrogated even before they go back to their homes or take up duty again?

I don’t think I am being naive or insensitive when I suggest some form of debriefing needs to take place almost immediately after the incidents.

Officers need to be brought together, and carried through the entire process of the encounters until everyone is satisfied officers are returned to some state of balance.

Failure to do so is surely going to leave us with policemen (and other protective service men) who will not function with any degree of humanity.

Joan Harrison, in a 2018 letter to Newsday, wrote about testing for officers before they are allowed to carry their guns to their homes; and even though that was another pertinent matter of policing, she struck a chord when she stated: “It is widely known that officers are engaged in traumatic encounters on a daily basis.

“It is the nature of their duties, resulting in officers demonstrating hypervigilance or a sense of calm resignation—indicators of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a very debilitating condition.

“They may appear to be invincible but they are humans, too—wives, husbands, fathers, mothers—and carry the burden of responsibility as any other citizen, in addition to policing.

“It cannot be over emphasised that physiological (sic) debriefing must be available to all officers to provide ongoing emotional support.”

In this context, how effective are the current Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) as they are presented on the Personnel Department’s website?

Just asking!!

Aiyegoro Ome

The SINUHE Centre

Mt Lambert

