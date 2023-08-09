PTSC a public nightmare

After almost 46 years since the introduction of the Priority Bus Route (PBR) to offer a better service along the East-West Corridor and billions of taxpayers’ dollars over that time, it is frustrating, to say the least, that the bus service is still in 1977 and has not improved much over the decades.
In most modern cities around the world—in Hong Kong, China, Germany, France, etc—you can get public transportation on time, but in Trinidad you are never sure what time the bus is coming, or even if it will come at all.
As a regular user of the service for years, I go to the PBR to get a bus every morning, Monday to Friday, at 7 a.m. On the rare occasion I will get a bus in about 15 minutes, but most days I have to wait 45 minutes to an hour for a bus. After an hour’s wait, so that I would not be late for work, I have to take a maxi-taxi.
On many occasions other buses from La Horquetta, Piarco, Oropune, etc, will be going into Port of Spain with available seats, and drivers would not pick up sometimes two or three people on the stand.
Sometimes they drop off passengers on the stand and refuse to pick up people waiting for a bus, which shows a lack of care for the customer by some drivers.
Trying to leave Port of Spain on an afternoon is equally frustrating, as Arima buses are always late and at times shutting down on the way, as was the case on July 25 in San Juan after waiting almost three hours for the bus.
The wait time can run from 15 minutes, one hour to sometimes two and a half hours, like on August 7 to get the Arima bus.
The 2 p.m. bus left at 2.25 p.m., and they did not send the 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. buses. And a bus finally came at 5.15 p.m.
Trying to find out from their customer care department why the buses are running late offers very little assistance, as they speak to you as if you are bothering them, only tell you that the dispatchers tell them the bus would be late but did not indicate how long the delay would be, and end the call.
Waiting for a bus along the PBR is not very user-friendly also, as many stops have no bus sheds—so, when it’s hot, you have to bake in the sun; and when it’s raining, you have to get drenched.
I would suggest to the Transport Minister to make an unannounced visit to the hub and have a chat with the people who use the buses, so as to get an appreciation first-hand of the annoyance and vexation commuters have to face on a daily basis, as PTSC management clearly does not walk the ground or travel on their buses.
I believe if there is a shortage of good working buses between Port of Spain and Arima, common sense should say to management—let other buses using the route assist by picking up passengers and not passing them straight.
It’s about time PTSC gets it right. Stop treating commuters as if you are doing us a favour. People are not joyriding on the buses. We are going to work, have important appointments, picking up our children, getting connecting transportation, doctor’s appointments, school, getting home after a long day, etc.
If PTSC feels public transportation cannot work well because it’s subsidised, just take a look at Hong Kong.
Show some care for your customers.