As a medical doctor, I do not care who gets shot or injured. None of my business.
But it means more work for me. And it has been a bloody October, especially the last two weeks.
What is the response of the police? What is the response of the Law Association? What is the response of the Judiciary?
What are the responses of the politicians and political administrators? What is the response of the Ministry of Education? What are the responses of the educators and researchers of The UWI, UTT, USC, etc?
What about the scanners at the port? What about coastal patrols by the Marine Branch of the TTPS and Coast Guard? What happened to all of those boats? What about the radar for air surveillance?
But the present controversy is the hundreds of millions of dollars to be spent on Vincent Nelson, et al.
And even in this—what is the role of the Integrity Commission; Board of Inland Revenue; Financial Intelligence Unit, etc? Produce their reports—this occurred before 2015.
But the public, both law-abiding and non-law-abiding, are left as sitting ducks.
Philip Ayoung-Chee
San Fernando