Public complaints about WASA an exercise in futility

In the past few weeks there have been many reports in the media on the inadequacy or non-existence of a water supply with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in the spotlight, on the deplorable condition of most of the roads in the country courtesy the Ministry of Works and Transport and the tremendous losses, suffering, damage and disruption caused by flooding.

These topics will remain as subjects of public discussion, but no fundamental or sustainable action will be taken by the authorities to resolve them simply because they are not at the top of people’s agenda when they go to vote. Voters are driven by other motivations and concerns, and it is the winning of elections that matters. Politicians are aware of this fact and condone the noise of protesters for five years, knowing that it will not affect electoral outcomes.

My own experience as a former member of parliament in making representation has convinced me it is a futile exercise. I will give an example. In 2014, the then-minister of water ­resources and the environment, Ganga Singh, responded by helicopter to representation by me with respect to continuous flooding in the Debe district where my family home is located. There was no action after the visit and that government went out of office.

In December 2015, with the new government installed, I raised the matter of flooding as well as road rehabilitation in Debe and environs with then-minister of works and transport, Fitzgerald Hinds. For one year, nothing was done. Then in December 2016, I approached the current minister, Rohan Sinanan, with the same requests. When there was no reply, I asked the MP for Oropouche East to ask a question in Parliament and, in response, there was a promise to pave 418 metres of the Cucharon River during the 2017/18 Fiscal Year. For three years, the undertaking by the minister was never fulfilled.

Then on October 30, 2020, I sent a letter to Minister Sinanan, renewing the request for three items: (i) the paving of the Cucharon River, (ii) repairing a culvert crossing in Debe which causes flooding in the area and (iii) rehabilitation of a few hundred metres of by-pass roads connecting the SS Erin Road to the Solomon Hochoy Highway. There was not even the courtesy of a reply.

On February 1, 2021, after four months without a response, I sent an e-mail to the Prime Minister to draw his attention to the unresponsiveness and inaction of his Minister of Works and Transport. Apparently, the matter was referred by the Prime Minister’s Office to the Minister and last week (late February), I received a letter from his personal secretary that my response was sent to the relevant divisions for investigation.

In fact, these requests were already investigated and reported upon by the Drainage Division, the Victoria West Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE). The ­letter contained the ominous ­caveat which laid the premises for inaction by indicating that “projects are selected based on prioritisation and the availability of funds”.

Thus, after six years of agitation, approaches to three different ministers of government, an undertaking in Parliament, reminder letters, communication with the Prime Minister, I have come full circle back to face the unresponsiveness and lack of commitment of the Minister of Works and Transport.

I have deemed the above related saga to be the circularity of governance (the run-around) devoid of any pretence to action, a policy with which the authorities are particularly adept.

Trevor Sudama

San Fernando

