Public must demand better

At present, taxpayers are paying for the full rates of an inefficient, unproductive and possibly unreliable service.

This is via a subvention from the Government, which gets revenue via taxes from taxpayers.

In other words, as a taxpayer, I am paying for the subsidised usage of electricity by many others, who may be abusing the service.

Due to the direct payment of low rates, there may also be abuse and misuse of the service by the public.

It is time the rates reflect the consumer’s direct payments. This means there are no allocations for T&TEC from transfers and subsidies during the budget.

This means T&TEC and the OWTU must now make the public utility efficient, lean, productive and reliable. This means the public must now examine their usage of electricity. This means the public must demand proper management of T&TEC.

And same for all public services and utilities: telecommunications—TSTT; Water and Sewerage Authority; • fuel—premium, super, diesel; Licensing Authority—driver’s permits, annual motor vehicle licences; • permits and licences.

Dr Philip Ayoung-Chee

San Fernando

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

...Don’t forget that pothole

I would like to make an urgent appeal to the outgoing president to use her influence to get a dangerous pothole fixed—permanently.

I speak of the one at the traffic light at the junction of the Morne Coco Road and the Diego Martin Highway. It’s on the president’s route anytime she’s travelling from her house to go into the city.

Night of fireworks horror

It was a night of horror for my family and I in Blue Range, Diego Martin. Fireworks raged for at least 20 minutes constantly from midnight, and intermittently for hours thereafter.

The tranquillisers we gave our dog did not effectively help to keep him calm and, with the ensuing bombardment, he became as jittery as his owners.

No end to this dependency

The more handouts, the more the people want? There is no end to this dependency to get subsidised prices for gasoline, electricity, telephone, bus and ferry transport, etc, and still those bills are not paid monthly; and also many who got Government housing do not pay their rent? How can this continue?

Thanks for your service

Goodbye, Auntie Tantie. May our country continue to benefit from your wisdom and fervour. As you depart, I wonder what has changed during your service as the first woman presi­dent of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Public must demand better

At present, taxpayers are paying for the full rates of an inefficient, unproductive and possibly unreliable service.

This is via a subvention from the Government, which gets revenue via taxes from taxpayers.

Do the work, prime minister

PM proposes national discourse on crime. Nation proposes PM just do his job!

Imagine, fellow citizens, if you dare, a situation in which you yourself campaigned for a wuk, got the job, spent two years in the job (not your first stint, eh), and then incredibly, proposed to your employer that want to hold a symposium about a key deliverable of yours that you just can’t do? Imagine nothing.