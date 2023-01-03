Public must demand better

At present, taxpayers are paying for the full rates of an inefficient, unproductive and possibly unreliable service.
This is via a subvention from the Government, which gets revenue via taxes from taxpayers.
In other words, as a taxpayer, I am paying for the subsidised usage of electricity by many others, who may be abusing the service.
Due to the direct payment of low rates, there may also be abuse and misuse of the service by the public.
It is time the rates reflect the consumer’s direct payments. This means there are no allocations for T&TEC from transfers and subsidies during the budget.
This means T&TEC and the OWTU must now make the public utility efficient, lean, productive and reliable. This means the public must now examine their usage of electricity. This means the public must demand proper management of T&TEC.
And same for all public services and utilities: telecommunications—TSTT; Water and Sewerage Authority; • fuel—premium, super, diesel; Licensing Authority—driver’s permits, annual motor vehicle licences; • permits and licences.
Dr Philip Ayoung-Chee
San Fernando