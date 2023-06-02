Public Service at its best

Once again, I wish to highlight the excellent service received from the staff at the County Medical Office of Health, at Jerningham Place, Port of Spain.
Can you believe there are two young ladies in the same office who each epitomise what Public Service is meant to be? How fortunate it is for anyone who interacts with any of these ladies to experience what I have.
I am blessed to have been in contact with each of these ladies at two separate times. Kudos to you, Ms Keyonna Thomas, for your diligence, professionalism and courteous manner.
We will soon be celebrating Public Service Week, and I heartily endorse these two public officers, Ms Keyonna Thomas and Ms Lana Lewis-Mottley, for honours. I truly hope that the Minister of Health takes note.
Arlene Popplewell