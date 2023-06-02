Public Service at its best

Once again, I wish to highlight the excel­lent service received from the staff at the County Medi­cal Office of Health, at Jerningham Place, Port of Spain.

Can you believe there are two young ladies in the same office who each epitomise what Public Service is meant to be? How fortunate it is for anyone who interacts with any of these ladies to experience what I have.

I am blessed to have been in contact with each of these ladies at two separate times. Kudos to you, Ms Keyonna Thomas, for your diligence, professionalism and courteous manner.

We will soon be celebrating Public Service Week, and I heartily endorse these two public officers, Ms Key­onna Thomas and Ms Lana Lewis-Mottley, for honours. I truly hope that the Mi­n­is­ter of Health takes note.

Arlene Popplewell

Indifference has a cost

Boorish, sexist, callous and unsympathetic responses to complaints sum up the way the public generally feels treated when they approach our State institutions. A few examples might show how widespread it is.

Dropping the ball on education

We recall a comment made by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye four years ago when, as a member of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity, she wondered if the authorities had been in “slumberland” on the issue of school dropouts.

Yet Another Article on AI

I’m looking at a headline this morning (Wednesday) that screams ‘AI Creators Fear the Extinction of Humanity’, and I suppose they could turn out to be right. But it’s still a bit early to declare a global emergency and turn all the machines off.

Let’s unite on climate change

I am writing to urgently address the critical issue of climate change in Trinidad and Tobago—a matter that demands immediate attention and decisive action. As a small island developing state heavily dependent on revenue from oil and gas, our nation is facing significant challenges that stem from the effects of global climate change, particularly the alarming increase in flooding, property damage, and threats to agriculture and livestock.

Food standards require collective action

Member countries of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) and the 2017 FAO Conference led the call for the establishment of World Food Safety Day (WFSD), which was approved by the UN General Assembly in December 2018.

