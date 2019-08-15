Public transportation woes

“PTSC— Mission statement: The pride of our people. Our mission is to provide a safe, cost-effective, reliable bus transportation system across communities. Vision: World-class, self-sufficient bus transportation provider, moving people forward.” (From PTSC’s website.)
Public Transport Service Corporation management team, what’s going on? The corporation is not living up to its mission statement, far less its vision. When trying to call for marketing and customer service, there is no response. There isn’t even an operator.