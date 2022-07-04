Publish and be damned

Journalists of today lead endangered lives. As we say, out there in foreign there is so much more going on that there are never enough reporters to cover everything. Some get shot, cut to pieces or have to hide for years because they dare to attempt to publish the truth.
Reporters and photographers cover wars at the expense of their own lives. Here in T&T a good reporter is said to be the one who can get the Prime Minister, the President, the Speaker of the House, the President of the Senate, or the Commissioner of Police to say something, anything, once it makes headline news.
Sitting in the sidelines is the fact that there is no permanent Commissioner of Police. A story that has to be carefully reported as a separate entity because of personal ego tripping ... or shall we call it entrapment?
Here in sweet little T&T crime is the only story. As we say in local parlance “the onliest” story, the biggest story, the bacchanal story. Trinbagonians like and want to get all the facts. Even to the detriment of waiting for answers to properly emerge.
Crime in all its manifestations, T&T style, involves reputation-banging. A great page turner. The only page turner. Who really cares which citizens are killing each other if they are not important people?
The pen is not mightier than the sword if the sword is tied to the chore of selling newspapers. Forget about out there in foreign for a moment. Here in T&T if you have a doctorate in absolutely anything, your opinion is given full coverage. Even if it is barely masked political support for your particular political party. Politicking in extremis.
What is emerging from all this crime coverage is that if you have money to spare, you can dodge being placed in jail because one is innocent until proven guilty.
There is a mother of all general elections to be won in 2025. One wealthy T&T man spends $30 million protecting his reputation. An Attorney General is being hung out to dry until such time he can prove no mischief making.
Over in Tobago a Deputy Chief Secretary with an outstanding sexual assault accusation since 2016 and out on bail, takes charge of Tobago for a weekend.
Is there not one single reporter covering this story? He has a Senior Counsel covering his reputation for him.
What’s in three days only of ignoring the sense of what is right and what is wrong? Because there are only 50-60,000 citizens living in Tobago?
This letter is written before looking at the interviews of Martin Daly SC and Martin George, attorney in Tobago.
I have no court clothes so I will rest my case about allegations about convenient political mileage and self serving.
Editors are not supposed to be placing themselves on guilt trips. Out there in foreign editors stay firm and publish in the best interests of all concerned.