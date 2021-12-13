Since the days when former Justice Herbert Volley on a UNC platform brought out a balisier snake on the stage, I have had the greatest admiration and respect for the man.
However, Volney’s latest tirade of being very vexed that people cannot go to the beaches and referring to the Prime Minister in all types of derogatory words and expressed hostility is not becoming of a man who was a former High Court judge and he should apologise for letting off the steam in the vexatious vitriolic manner in which he did.
I am no political person. I have observed the laws of the country to the dot and while I cannot agree with many of the decisions made by the Prime Minister and his Government the fact is that the country is democratic and if I or anybody have to wait some more time to vote against the present Government, then peacefully, it has to be so.
Volney’s outburst has been so uncalled for that it encourages hatred and dissent and could cause a rebellion and the man should be cautioned not to repeat such type conversations.
The country already has too many challenges for it to become disunited with increased negative emotions and disrespect for authority. Citizens must be encouraged not to be associated with street politics but statesmanship instead.
Pull up your socks Herbert, I think you’re going too far.