The protest on Friday by parents of pupils of Claxton Bay Junior Anglican School once more exposes the gross incompetence of Education Minister Anthony Garcia and his sidekick, Dr Lovell Francis.
The parents were forced to publicly demonstrate after Ministers Garcia and Francis broke their recent promises to provide alternative accommodation for the 166 displaced pupils and 11 teachers. The school, which is more than 100 years old, was recently deemed by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) to be unfit for occupation, and ordered to be closed.