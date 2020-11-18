Last Friday’s announcement of the reduction in scholarships did have the unmistakable sense of menace to it. It was ungracious, as it was obstructionist to those particular pupils who have just finished their Lower Sixth Form and have recently moved into Upper Six.
Their aspiration to get a scholarship started well over a year ago, and it dictated their every turn during this last academic year.
While some wondered whether there would be budgetary cuts in the education sector, no one expected there would have been immediate cost-cutting in scholarship awards—a most unkind reduction of 75 per cent. At the very least, such a drastic move should have been deferred to at least 2022 or thereafter.
Reducing the number of scholarships available to the present Upper Six pupils to a mere ten in every category amounts to an obscenity, as these pupils are no longer merely staying inspired by the dream, but they are perspiring for it, actively working against the odds of the pandemic and the CXC fiasco, just to ensure they have a chance to finance their tertiary education and/or attend a university of their choice.
Our pupils would have chosen specific subject permutations to be eligible in a certain scholarship category. Some would have done an extra subject on the outside simply to make themselves eligible in two categories, hoping to boost their chances in what is, for most people, a life-defining choice. There is no escaping the fact that often your life is as good as your degree.
It is not clear whether the ministry’s appointment of ten scholarships in every category (five open and five additional) catered for the distribution of some subjects being more populated than others. Some subjects, by virtue of their overwhelming subscription by pupils, should have been allocated a greater number of scholarships to reflect some proportionality.
Some pupils would have obtained, or at least been entitled to obtain under a fair marking process by CXC, all Ones in their CAPE subjects with all As in their profile.
With the release of preliminary results, the disturbing irregularity of the CXC marking was obvious and threw pupils into chaos, as grades fell confusingly below average for many high performers.
In trying to rectify what can only be called an injustice, some pupils have had to pay, without even a hint of fault on their part, to have a review done by CXC, the results of which are pending in most, if not in all, cases.
The effect of this is that those pupils who have recently graduated from secondary school and were about to start universities, at which they were given provisional acceptance, have had their plans derailed.
Their start date is up in the air, and many are forced to take a gap year until CXC can give some conclusive results.
There was a short-lived flicker of hope when an independent review team was appointed to investigate what had transpired at CXC, and one can only hope redress is imminent.
Open scholarships winners are routinely required to return to Trinidad and serve our country, ideally in their field of training.
Some scholars, upon return, have been placed in severely mismatched professions without even a hint of appreciation of what they were truly able to offer this country.
Very often, the application process for a scholarship, the terms of a scholarship contract and the often-belated timing of its disbursement amount to a strain on the patience and integrity of the awardees. They are unable to insist on timeliness, often having to endure a gap year, or start their own funding, through loans or otherwise, until the scholarship funding comes through.
They often have to be the middle-man embarrassingly exhorting their universities to send documents according to the specific dates and exact wording as required by our local Ministry of Education, or else risk another round of delays.
Scholarship winners are expected to foster national and human resource development and to informally contribute to the presence of a virtual think tank within the nation.
Reduction in the investment of our human potential can only be a regressive step. For those pupils who can afford to fund themselves, or who can access foreign scholarships, there may be no reason to return to this country to give of their skill and expertise, even as other governments and international corporations grab them up.
This trend is likely to exacerbate the dreaded brain drain that every developing country wants to, and indeed should, avoid.
Those pupils who have put their shoulder to the wheel in order to secure scholarships in 2021, and who would have been normally entitled to same in the years gone by, and up to the present year, are entitled to have a legitimate expectation that they ought to be granted a scholarship in 2021.
It is worth their while to explore their legal options.
At any decent moral and/or political and/or socioeconomic level, it is unconscionable, inhumane and retrograde to cut scholarships at this time, as is being proposed by the Minister of Education and her ministry. It has been a dreaded Black Friday with continuing terror, thanks to them.