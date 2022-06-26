Sometimes I have to wonder if some of our local politicians understand the purpose of a press conference and why it’s called a “press conference”.

So the question is: What is called a press conference?

A simple Google search defines a press conference or news conference as a media event in which notable individuals or organisations invite journalists to hear them speak and ask questions. Press conferences are often held by politicians, corporations, non-governmental organisations, as well as organisers of newsworthy events.

When a press conference is called, it is expected of the media to listen and ask relevant questions that will allow them, the media, to report to their radio listeners, newspaper readers and television viewers as accurate a picture as possible of the particular event. But when the media attending a press conference is told, from the onset, the person holding the conference will not be entertaining questions, that throws a different light on the event for it now means the media attends, listens and leaves with a press release. This no doubt allows for speculation.

So in future if press conferences are to be held in which the main or any other speaker notifies, in advance, that no questions will be entertained, then the media should simply get up and leave a “note-taker” with a good memory for the signal is clear that the holder of the conference expects to have printed only what he or she wants you to hear. No questions asked!

Clarke Peters

