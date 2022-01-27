Put an end to ‘safe, segregation, zones’

Martin Luther King day was celebrated on January 17, 2022. Here in T&T, many do not realise how dangerously close we have become to living in a segregated society.
Can someone please tell us what is the difference between these so-called safe zones and segregation, literally hiding behind the mask?
To assist in understanding this, we can refer to Jim Crow laws, a collection of state and local laws, legalising racial segregation which existed for about 100 years, until about 1968.
African-Americans were marginalised, denied rights to jobs and education and forbidden from public places such as theatres, restaurants, parks and schools. Some of which are happening today to the unvaccinated.
There were signs outside businesses stating “whites only”. Fast forward today and replace these “whites only” signs with “safe zones”. Segregation, no matter what face it presents or what legality it claims, should not be allowed to take root in a society as diverse as ours.
Some may say Jim Crow laws were based on race and has no place in today’s medical decisions but the two have been intermingling not always in a good way, for decades.
Moreso, if we dare compare, “the whites” back then thought it was not “healthy” to be in the same space as “blacks” so much so that they didn’t even want to breathe the same air with them.
Today, some of the vaccinated do not want to be in the same space with the unvaccinated. It is the same thing under different circumstances.
Despite medical statements from both the World Health Organisation (WHO) head and our very own Dr Avery Hinds, that the vaccine does not prevent one from getting or spreading the virus, the safe zone initiative was launched making the freedom of movement synonymous with vaccination.
Take a look back and see that freedom of movement was synonymous with ethnicity. Same thing, different circumstances. Since we observe that the crux of the matter remains constant we are led to ask, who decides the rules which control society.
Sociology teaches about elitist rule and capitalist society and strange enough, the elite are usually in control of all resources from financial to medical to technological. They usually decide what is “best” for the rest of society and the world at large and have systems set up to ensure they remain in control by any means necessary.
Research and development institutions, political directorates, mainstream religious institutions and big pharma will forever decide the fate of the masses.
It is not that “history was meant to repeat itself” but that the makers of our history, global elitist institutions, have put things in place to ensure they remain in their spaces, to continue to write that story for us—his-story.
In this day and age where information is at our fingertips people the world over are pushing back against being forced to accept this ideology for more centuries.
In countries like Australia, France, Italy and the US, the media, the appointed watchdogs of society, are out there bringing the stories unedited, as is, truth be told, via reputable international news platforms from the streets where the masses are on foot against mandates and restrictions, in town meetings presenting the facts with empirical alacrity and even in parliament, oppositions are standing ground with the people against oppressive State policies.
Yet in this so-called democracy, it is criminal to see something you don’t believe is right and talk about it. The waters of segregation are quite rough with this safe zone policy and the seas looking stormy with further “quasi safe zone” public sector proposals.
Going back to Dr King, he organised the Montgomery Bus Boycott which lasted over a year, whereby “blacks/black people” did not travel via the bus which was done in solidarity with Rosa Parks, who refused to give up her seat because of her ethnicity, after a long day’s work and was jailed for violation of the city’s racial segregation laws.
What followed was a huge financial blow to the state and when the case was called, the US Supreme Court ruled that bus segregation was unconstitutional. Was it really unconstitutional or uneconomical, which led to the verdict?
Clearly the result shows the power of a people standing together when something is morally wrong. How many of us understand this type of unity and the power it wields in this country of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated?
We should call it by its name and rid our multi-cultural society of the cancer which is segregation because it is morally wrong.
Lorren Medford-Pryce
San Fernando