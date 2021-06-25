It is time to turn our attention to businesses in the food sector that employ thousands of persons. This in my opinion comes before the border opening. Note that our borders remain at the mercy of all types of coronavirus variants.

We need to slowly open our businesses. For example with food: curbside pick-up yes, but no in-house dining whatsoever. In cases of foods involving roadside vending: no “having it here” on the spot. Bag it and go your way, please.

With respect to protocols, the responsibility is for the business owner to have properly marked-out spots six feet apart etc.

The police must be on patrol and if anyone is flouting the protocol shut down the business. Be firm on that. No chances. The larger franchises can employ people to manage customers.

We are talking about opening schools in September but did the Government consider if thousands of fathers and mothers are not working where are they to find money to purchase books or give their children money for transport etc? Will the Government be giving out grants for this?

Our leaders seem to be ignoring the fact that what they are doing is accomplishing very little in the lives of many. Do they know what the cost of living is? Certain groceries have raised their prices on certain items and it is hitting the consumer very hard.

Even as early as last week a person doing transport said business is booming amid this pandemic.

Why? Many people have to move house because they cannot afford to pay the rent.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

It’s how you play the game

For weeks, I’ve been sublimely immersed in the West Indies tour of Australia 60 years ago. Accounts from players and journalists, WICBC planning, footage, statistics, images, reviews, recollections—anything I could find to help form a cohesive image of that series. Apart from the fact that it resulted in the first tied Test match in cricket’s history (the only other also involved Australia, this time against India in Madras in 1986), that encounter still rates as one of the best and most consequential in the game’s history. What made it so special?

A gamble worth taking

Once again, this country’s entertainers, as well as the people behind their operations, have put on display their prodigious entrepreneurial capacity and energies in their efforts to work around the current Covid-19 restrictions.

In doing so, they have demonstrated the means by which this pandemic can be safely and creatively challenged. They have thus brought what is nothing short of light shining brightly into the long, dark tunnel that has been this inhibiting experience, 15 months on.

Difficult choices for the region

Can the Caribbean avoid being caught up in the accelerating east-west struggle for global influence? Is the region likely to find itself in a bidding war, “dancing to the rhythm of dollar diplomacy”, as Jamaica’s former prime minister, Bruce Golding, has suggested?

An unforgivable moral failure

The G7 summit last weekend closed with optimistic headlines about the group’s efforts to help end the pandemic. Britain and Canada pledged 100 million vaccines as part of an overall commitment to supply 870 million doses to the rest of the world, at least half within a year.

Funds flow from feteing

When we think of the economy we think about the holistic economy of our country. But what if I told you there is a basic economic principle of feteing and Carnival. From the supply and demand for tickets to the maxi driver transporting the patrons to the corn soup lady outside the venue; the event industry has an economy of its own which has been defunct for the past 14 months.

Our dog-eat-dog Covid-19 world

All is fair in love, war, politics and, with a global pandemic, we must now include full vaccination for Covid-19. Vaccine hesitancy is a personal choice.

Elsewhere I have written that you look first to the left and then to the right, before you cross the street. Same thing with Covid. Please be vaccinated in order to enhance the chances of extended life.