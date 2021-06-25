It is time to turn our attention to businesses in the food sector that employ thousands of persons. This in my opinion comes before the border opening. Note that our borders remain at the mercy of all types of coronavirus variants.
We need to slowly open our businesses. For example with food: curbside pick-up yes, but no in-house dining whatsoever. In cases of foods involving roadside vending: no “having it here” on the spot. Bag it and go your way, please.
With respect to protocols, the responsibility is for the business owner to have properly marked-out spots six feet apart etc.
The police must be on patrol and if anyone is flouting the protocol shut down the business. Be firm on that. No chances. The larger franchises can employ people to manage customers.
We are talking about opening schools in September but did the Government consider if thousands of fathers and mothers are not working where are they to find money to purchase books or give their children money for transport etc? Will the Government be giving out grants for this?
Our leaders seem to be ignoring the fact that what they are doing is accomplishing very little in the lives of many. Do they know what the cost of living is? Certain groceries have raised their prices on certain items and it is hitting the consumer very hard.
Even as early as last week a person doing transport said business is booming amid this pandemic.
Why? Many people have to move house because they cannot afford to pay the rent.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan