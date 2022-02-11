Put country above self

Close to 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 earlier this week and 19 deaths recorded. How many of these unfortunates were unvaccinated citizens with comorbidities?
Let us stop pretending the testing kits will make any big difference. You either have Covid or you do not. It is all a matter of time. Paying hundreds of dollars for kits, to prove what?
When will our trade union leaders get real? They are fully vaccinated, yet encouraging questionable behaviour in public sector workers. These unvaccinated workers have a few days left to try to hold on to both their jobs and their lives.
Am I being unnecessarily dramatic? The writing is no longer on the wall. The wall itself is coronavirus painted with graffiti. All words and painted pictures advertise death and destruction.
Ask yourself this: now that the children have been released from home-styled prison, should the unvaccinated adults not spare a thought for keeping them in school? It will be mentally devastating to put them back into home schooling.
The parents of unvaccinated teenagers should reconsider their receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
The T&T economy will continue to deteriorate unless a few thousand more citizens put country first above self. You are indeed your neighbour’s keeper.
Every single citizen should be their own walking and talking safe zone. Covid-19 is never completely going away. The words “survival of the fittest” have new meaning. Only the fully vaccinated have better chances of survival.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin