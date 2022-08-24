Put food security above politics

This event was part of the effort by Caricom leaders in treating with food security within the Caricom community.
Food security should not be a partisan matter. Food security must rise above politics. It should be of concern to all of us. And as the Express editorial of August 20 noted, it should be treated as “the region’s number one priority”.
UNC’s spokesman on agriculture Ravi Ratiram and his band of protesters who picketed the opening of the forum and expo may do well to ponder the editorial’s advice that, “Disruption in the food supply will not only result in hunger and inflation, but also social and economic turmoil.”
That is a reality worth avoiding. And the UNC, as the main opposition party with a substantial following, should see the new Caricom initiative as something worthy of support.
It is disingenuous for the UNC to say they support the Caribbean initiative, but not the move by the Trinidad and Tobago Government to boost agriculture.
Yes, there is enough blame to go around for the state of agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago.
Every government since Independence had inscribed in their election manifesto good plans to increase agricultural production. Indeed, every government had established a Ministry of Agriculture or of Food Production. And ploughed substantial resources therein. What went wrong?
It may be too late to search for answers. And at any rate, neither blaming nor pointing fingers nor marching in protest will fix the problem. Those who are engaged in such unproductive and useless exercises really have no plans to solve anything.
Indeed, we all should heed the advice of Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) chairman Gervase Warner, who noted, “It is clear to us that we are not going to get help from our colonisers of the past. We are not going to get help from big, developed countries. This is our problem for us to address ourselves.”
Prime Minister Keith Rowley had been actively pursuing new initiatives for investment in agriculture with Guyana. This partnership aims at creating the environment for large-scale farming and new opportunities in food production.
The highly successful Expo II exposed positive signs for valued-added local production. It also tells the story that many people are finding innovative ways to entrepreneurship instead of wringing their hands in despair.
Harry Partap
Former UNC MP