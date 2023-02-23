Put more energy, $$ toward a clean-up drive

Almost anywhere we turn, our country is downright dirty with litter and garbage of all types. I could use stronger language to describe the sights, smells and effects of this, but I don’t want to distract from my point.
We just had a Carnival celebration where the Government spent at least $147 million to facilitate.
Why doesn’t the Government spend a fraction of that, or even that amount, to facilitate a national clean-up where we all come together to play a part in cleaning up every part of T&T?
It might interest you to know that in Rwanda, now one of the cleanest countries in Africa, citizens are compelled, under penalty of a fine, to take part in a national clean-up one Saturday every month. The event is called Umuganda.
I’m not advocating anything so drastic (at least not initially), but if our country is to have a fighting chance of growth and stability in a post-oil/gas boom economy or a diversified economy, we desperately need to enhance the natural beauty of T&T.
Maybe the cleaning events could be scheduled to coincide with the lead-up to our religious periods of Lent, Ramadan, Divali, Christmas...to send the message to our sisters and brothers that as a country, we value and appreciate the spiritual journey they undertake at these times.
Don’t we all deserve a cleaner and more beautiful T&T?
Just a thought for the love of T&T.
Larry Lalla
attorney-at-law