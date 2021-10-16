Put our fears to rest

The collapse of a service commission, especially one as important as the Police Service Commission, is no trivial matter that can be allowed to go unnoticed.
No red herrings, such as the petty squabbling over nominations of new commissioners, can be allowed to eclipse the necessity for the President to explain the circumstances that led to this confusion.
The calls have been reverberating among the citizenry for quite some time, and have been studiously ignored by Her Excellency.
Her silence is a source of considerable dismay for citizens who place reliance on the independent organs of the state.
How can the President maintain her silence without compromising her impartiality?
To whom can the nation turn, if not the President, in times of national crisis, especially when the Prime Minister appears to want to whitewash the mess?
Whatever one may think of the demands of the Opposition, even if they are relegated to the realm of petty politicking, we would be foolish to simply accept this segment of our history and pretend nothing significant has happened.
The President is being called upon to show the leadership her appointment necessitates and put to rest the fears of the nation that we are heading down the road to dictatorship.
Madam President, the country needs you to show statesmanship now more than ever!
Karan Mahabirsingh