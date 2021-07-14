As the Prime Minister stated on Saturday, tax exemptions on vehicles are part of the terms of engagement of parliamentarians.
And while they remain such, parliamentarians are not committing an unjust act by utilising them.
Should our MPs, both PNM and UNC, have forgone these tax exemptions in a show of solidarity with our citizens, who are enduring economic hardships at this time? I certainly think so.
That would have been the decent, empathetic thing to do.
The UNC has acknowledged the cries of the common people and called for a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles.
The PNM, on the other hand, has shown us they will fight for their “privilege” to own and drive luxury vehicles, despite the suffering being experienced by so many.
Does Dr Rowley recognise there are many citizens who have “earned their keep”, but yet cannot afford even a low-end car? And now with the Government’s removal of tax breaks on cars, these low-end cars are even further out of the reach of many citizens.
I wonder if the socio-economic inequalities that exist in our country are one of the things that keep Dr Rowley up until 3 o’clock every morning?
If and when T&T gets a government that is willing to put the welfare and development of our citizens above their personal desires for luxury vehicles, then maybe we will finally be on the road to recovery.
Leisha S Dhoray
via e-mail