I ecstatically boarded a flight last week headed towards the United States.
While my initial apprehension of the Delta variant occupied by thoughts, my desire for freedom superseded my Covid fear! I have been here one week and wow...what a breath of fresh air, not figuratively speaking that is! The management of Covid-19 by the present administration deserves a round of applause and then some! What resonates the most is the government’s proactive measures to benefit the citizenry.
Stimulus cheques are still being dispersed to a great majority of citizens, which leads me to question why in sweet T&T the measly $1,500 stipend still cannot reach the hands of citizens 17 months later while the US is approaching their fourth round of stimulus cheques to millions.
Food cards are readily available to the unemployed. Businesses are open and given the chance to get back on their feet as they presume normal business operations during this daunting time.
Coincidentally, there is an upcoming gubernatorial election in the state I am visiting and citizens are actively engaged in conversation relating to performance in favour of the people, not biased toward their political party. You see, here the pro-activeness of a government reflects in the every day life of the average citizen and until we understand that as a nation we will never progress as a nation. We will continue to remain heavily entrenched in the deep abyss of lethargy and blindness that continues to occlude our ability to rationalise our political choices on progression rather than incessant loyalty.
Michelle
Dymally Davis
via e-mail