The CEO of a supermarket is quoted as suggesting a fair price of doubles at $10. His vast experience in pricing, a pre-requisite for his position, reveals his thinking on the proposal of such a price.
While vendors see $6 as a fair price, based on their assessment of expenditure, the CEO suggests a 67 per cent increase. That reveals his “mark up” range. Of course, it also gives us an idea of the profit margin of supermarkets.
The CEO owes the country his method of arriving at such a ridiculous price.
We have seen, often enough, that prices do not match decreases in cost like VAT reduction from 15 to 12.5 per cent, some years ago. Will we see reduced prices on items now zero-rated? The Minister of Finance has made it clear that prices are out of the control of the State. This CEO’s suggested price of doubles is evidence of runaway pricing by so many. Rarely, if ever, do we see reduced prices.
The SATT owes us an opinion other than the CEO’s, especially if he was speaking in an individual capacity. Today, we have the price of doubles ranging from $3 to $6. Now we are seeing suggested price of up to $10.
Consumers do have a choice but being subjected to ridiculous prices, is quite unacceptable, as we see here.
There is hardly ever reduced cost. Prices go up and stay even where there are benefits to be accrued to the consumer.
Are we to await the expected reduction in prices?