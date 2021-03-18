Put people before profit

Even with the benefit of a week’s delay in the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines, the government does not have enough time for mounting an effective public education campaign for building confidence in the vaccine.

As it stands now, the country’s first batch of vaccines supplied under the COVAX facility is likely to arrive before any public awareness campaign gets off the ground. Even under normal circumstances, this is not how it should be, much less under the extraordinary circumstances of trying to win public confidence for a vaccine already enmeshed in questions and concerns.