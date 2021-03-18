Put people before profit

UNEQUAL distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine is termed vaccine apartheid.
This is another problem T&T has to deal with.
People’s lives must come before profit. The poorer countries will not receive a vaccine in 2021.
The world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure, and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries.
What is the cost of a human life and does it vary from country to country?
We are all part of a global family. We need to educate ourselves on the issues, tell others and use our voices correctly.
Poorer countries will be forced to wait. No one is safe until everyone is safe. The demand is exceeding the supply.
We are all fighting for pieces of a small pie. Why not increase the size of the pie so that everyone can get a fair slice?
Suspending vaccine patents would not increase supply.
Poorer countries are dependent on COVAX. Nothing like COVAX has been attempted previously. However, we do know what would happen without it.
Without equal access to vaccines, many lower-income countries will not have enough to inoculate key populations.
The situation is tense, T&T. Everyone’s life is at risk. Some countries have twice their need in hand. Others have none.
When you’re not affluent, not white and not academic, life will always be arduous.
No one is 100 per cent safe. We are all in this together, people.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town