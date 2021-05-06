Put politics aside and deal with virus

I refer to the Express editorial (May 3) emphasising the country’s need for civic and political collaboration in fighting the Covid-19 attack. As you also do, I commend United National Congress MP Dr Lackram Bodoe for once again offering his party’s willingness to partner with the Government in dealing with the pandemic.

The virus is quickly mutating and spreading across the country, and we must mobilise and inspire our citizens to do what is required. In this regard, it will be a noble example if the government and opposition join forces in managing this unprecedented disaster.

This joint effort will help increase the effectiveness of our decentralised health centres and regional corporations in the all-out mobilisation and services required. This is an opportunity to bring out the best in us, to demonstrate that we are not “Westminster prisoners”, but we can override the partisan barriers when the lives of all citizens are at stake.

Both parties taking the high moral ground now will help calm the fears now experienced from both the pandemic and escalating crime. The statistics from both are increasingly frightening.

Professor (Emeritus) Ramesh Deosaran

via e-mail

