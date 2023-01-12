The Ministry of Health is concerned about the 406 new reported positive cases between January 2 and January 9, being one week.

What about all the non-reported cases we have from people who do self-testing, which is probably a lot. We should go back to wearing masks, and with Carnival coming and a lot of foreigners coming down, make it a requirement of proof of a negative Covid-19 test before entering the country. I know people would not like this, but even consider cancelling Carnival this year, again. Safety is very important.

Neil R de Montrichard

Westmoorings

EMA must intervene at Forres Park

The Environmental Management Authority must step in now to ensure the health and environmental protection of the Springvale community and other areas affected by an outbreak of fires and persistent smoke emanating from the Forres Park Landfill.

Caricom at 50

IF we are frank, the Caribbean Community (Caricom), despite its self-congratulatory declaration of being, as its secretary general, Carla Barnett, puts it, “the longest existing economic integration movement among developing countries”, cannot claim to have achievements commensurate with its half-a-century of existence.

Ending hunger: a priority for regional integration

The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine, climate change and the general economic slowdown have brought the fight against food insecurity to the forefront of global public debate. Latin America and the Caribbean is not on the sidelines of this situation.

Let the voters choose

Enact constitutional reform which would allow for the nation to vote for the next president of the country.

The Office of President ought to be an independent body guided by constitutional duty. How can we call ourselves a fully democratic country when our Parliament elects a president via the Electoral College without the support of its citizenry?

On the pathway to becoming inhuman

“Little Kylie Meloney, six, gunned down in her Sangre Gran­de home during the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8!”

For many, this caption may just be just another bit of news, but the choice is deliberate to demonstrate what we have become as a people. This killing makes me feel that my 20-year-old race is run in trying to say something in my letters to make an impact on wrongdoing.

Act on health system report

So, wait, how can Carnival be Carnival with social distancing, sanitising and mask wearing?

After persistent advocacy, the Seemungal report outlined several recommendations for the im­prove­ment of the Covid-19 response and the healthcare system in general.