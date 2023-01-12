The Ministry of Health is concerned about the 406 new reported positive cases between January 2 and January 9, being one week.
What about all the non-reported cases we have from people who do self-testing, which is probably a lot. We should go back to wearing masks, and with Carnival coming and a lot of foreigners coming down, make it a requirement of proof of a negative Covid-19 test before entering the country. I know people would not like this, but even consider cancelling Carnival this year, again. Safety is very important.
Neil R de Montrichard
Westmoorings