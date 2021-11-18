Should the State involve itself in business enterprise? What expertise does a government have that suggests that it is likely to succeed in business?

Based on their track record to date, it is not clear that any politician is competent to manage a parlour, far less oversee a multimillion-dollar business organisation.

When one puts the totality of incompetence encompassed by our political leadership, the overwhelming conclusion must be that the population has placed the economy and the welfare of the nation in total jeopardy by its vote.

The decisions made by them collectively, both past and present, leave the average citizen aghast.

The only hope to retain one’s sanity is to turn a blind eye to the mismanagement, as so many of us do, and hope for the best.

While the nation watches on in awe, vast sums flash before our eyes: $100 million to compensate A&V Oil despite the advice of the State enterprise’s lawyers that the matter should be challenged in court; $200 million to keep a dying Atlantic plant functional (or so we are told); billions of dollars spent on “a bad business deal” in the World GTL project, and who knows how many more that may never come to light.

The population hardly ever sees the benefits of these “investments” and certainly the less fortunate among our citizens continue to survive in destitution with little hope of deliverance.

Yet we see the same faces that have consistently failed to deliver on their promises once more giving undertakings which will never come to pass.

It appears to the ordinary onlooker that once certain officials are involved approval of their proposal is guaranteed, regardless of the likelihood of success.

The time has long passed for these non-performers to be put out to pasture and a change be made to the way that the Government does its business.

Karan Mahabirsingh

