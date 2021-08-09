IT appears to ordinary citizens that the Government reaches the point of total brain fade when faced with the expenditure of vast amounts of public money, especially when the case for such expenditure is not acceptable to the large majority of the citizenry.
Billions have been wasted on CAL, more millions are likely to be lost on the A/V oil scandal through bureaucratic neglect and we seem intent on continuing to build an airport in Tobago the need for which few can understand.
Some of that money would be far more profitably spent on subsidising the unfortunate citizens who have been trying to survive on reduced, and in some cases no income for more than a year.
It is beyond understanding that the Government has not recognised the absolute folly of this misguided project and make haste to stop this colossal waste of the country’s money. The argument has been cogently presented by other contributors yet the decision makers appear blind to common sense.
Please, please, hear the voices of concerned citizens and reconsider this infamous project.
Karan Mahabirsingh