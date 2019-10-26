China Town is not just Charlotte Street. Truth be told, every single street in downtown Port of Spain has had Chinese wholesalers for many years.
Check Henry, Duke, Prince and old Queen streets. And for that matter many Syrians also belong downtown. So what is the real beef? Once the regular T&T street vendors are left in peace, who cares what signs are erected? The main idea is to have visitors doing what they are supposed to be doing downtown — shopping. It remains to be seen if there will be increased local pedestrians as well as cruise liner visitors. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.