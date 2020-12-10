Putting accountability and transparency to the test

Procurement on the street has traditionally been the solution of those who would want a quick, easy fix.
Business and government in Trinidad and Tobago has always operated in this mode: which of the party members offering their services will I select for management/board positions in the State corporations? Which government minister can I entice to obtain a contract, or to rent my building at an inflated cost?
It has always been done under the cover of darkness.
As a result, state corporations flounder; and big business stays in a state of entrepreneurial stagnation, happy to take their hundreds of millions of easy money to the bank.
Meanwhile, thousands of young university graduates find it difficult to obtain jobs, even before Covid-19. And others don’t mind selling their vote for a Community Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) or Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) job, hoping their side gains power.
If Trinidad and Tobago were a more homogeneous nation ethnically, many of the management problems that beset us would be easier to solve. But the ethnic divisions complicate matters.
The archaic service commissions that Terrence Farrell recently deconstructed in his opinion piece were institutionalised because of contention for power between politicians and professionals of African and Indian descent, as far as government organisations were concerned. The addition of a plethora of state corporations has made that contention much more intense. Let the masses fight over the CEPEP and URP crumbs.
The recent fight in the Parliament over the Procurement Bill was all about mitigating against corrupt dealings among politicians, professionals (lawyers particularly), and business people; thereby ensuring transparency. Will it work?
Are there other solutions?
How can these problems be solved to the satisfaction—as much as possible—of contending parties?
Some say constitutional reform. There may be simpler solutions.
Here are some suggestions that the politicians may find very unpalatable, if they are insincere about accountability and transparency:
1. Recognise that the problem with the service commissions is one of deficient management, as Farrell has indicated.
2. Recognise that the commissions were set up to deal with a problem that is essentially political; and as constituted, therefore, cannot be effective in operationalising Government policy.
3. The Government and Opposition should appoint members to the commissions, with the Government appointees being in the majority.
4. The commissions should be properly staffed to perform their functions effectively.
5. To provide continuity and to ensure that the interests of the country are put above that of political party, the Board of Commissioners should stay in place into the first year of an ensuing government, after which they should all tender their resignations.
Individual members can always be replaced.
6. Board members of state corporations should be appointed and retained in the same manner as for the service commissions.
Arthur Nurse
via e-mail