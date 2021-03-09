A good friend of mine who lives in Florida owns a Toyota Camry.
He tells me that since it was new (about ten years ago), he has used only regular unleaded (Octane Rating, OR-87) gasoline.
His daughter recently bought a Toyota Avalon (with a V6 engine) and she uses unleaded plus (OR-89) gasoline, the recommended fuel.
In Trinidad and Tobago, Super gasoline is rated OR-92; and premium, OR-95.
At the moment, perhaps over 95 per cent of local cars use Super gasoline whose octane rating is already much higher than what’s used by most cars in the US.
So it’s rather puzzling that plans are afoot to force motorists to change from a fuel (Super) which is already higher-rated than most need to one (premium) that they don’t need or want.
Why pay more for something you don’t need? Isn’t the cost of living high enough as it is?
And the eternal question arises: whom does this benefit? Surely not the 95 per cent of motorists, me included, who are happy and comfortable using Super.
It would surely help if we are given the rationale for this proposed move, including who the beneficiaries are.
Noel Kalicharan
via e-mail