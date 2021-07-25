Quacks at the social media general hospital

The acronym FEAR means False Evidence that Appears Real.

Many people are crippled by fear due to Covid-19 because this is a serious and deadly disease. I think the vaccine is the only hope of reducing hospitalisation and deaths based on the advice of many medical professionals from the United National Congress, the People’s National Movement Government, the World Health Organisation and many others; but some people seem more fearful of the vaccine than the disease itself.

It’s ok to refuse taking the vaccine, but it’s not ok for the “so-called” medical experts at the “Social Media General Hospital” to use someone’s recent death by heart attack to make your point.

The Ministry of Health and its many partners and stakeholders across the public and private sectors announced on social media that Trinidad and Tobago has surpassed yet another significant milestone of having so far dispensed 500,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Trinidad and Tobago.

However, people are so crippled by fear and a strong desire to be “right” that when one person dies of a heart attack (with no evidence that it was related to the vaccine) all of a sudden the medical professionals at the “Social Media General Hospital” assume it’s because of the vaccine.

The history of vaccines shows some side effects, but in general a long and successful track record. Many of us are alive today because of the success of vaccines. About one person out of 2.4 million were paralysed following vaccination from the oral polio vaccine. Paralysis occurred about 30 days after vaccination. The yellow fever vaccine also has some negative effects after receiving. A swelling of the brain or spinal cord occurred when infants younger than six months of age received this vaccine, which is why this group is not recommended to get it, although it can also occur in those older than six months. During the H1N1 pandemic, one influenza vaccine used in Finland caused narcolepsy. This occurred in one out of 55,000 persons that were in receipt of the vaccine. Narcolepsy is a serious sleep disorder characterised by overwhelming attacks of sleep and daytime drowsiness. Symptoms sprang up within seven weeks of vaccination.

With the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine about one in 30,000 persons experienced a condition called thrombocytopenia which causes a decrease in platelets. Platelets are colourless blood cells that help blood clot. Platelets prevent bleeding by clumping and forming plugs in blood vessel injuries. Side effects from vaccines are normal and must be monitored aggressively, but are no excuse not to take the approved Covid-19 vaccines available at this time. The advantages far outweigh the disadvantages and the vaccine is an additional tool in our arsenal to fight and overcome this deadly virus.

Some people argue that because the vaccines don’t necessarily prevent infection then what’s the sense in taking it? The vaccines are designed to prevent serious illness and death. When soldiers are sent to war it is wise to give them all the tools necessary to help them fight; for instance bulletproof vests, high tech weapons etc. This does not guarantee them victory, some will suffer injuries and some will die, but they certainly stand a better chance of survival and putting up a fight than not being armed at all.

It’s time to arm yourself against Covid-19 before it’s too late.

Simon Wright

Chase Village

