While I recognise that the death of Andrea Bharatt is not directly connected with domestic violence, as the voices of public outrage filling the airways as well as the pages of the print media amply illustrate, it is just part of the historic social and institutional devaluation of the human rights of women that has been part of our culture since it began.
Since the 1970s, I have been fighting against this devaluation, and I must admit, I have not got very far.
I did set up the Shelter For Battered and Abused Women and Children in Port of Spain back in the 1970s and still support it and the need for such shelters in every county in Trinidad and Tobago.
Supporting them should be made part of the budget allocations of every regional corporation. Every year.
But more should be done, including the enactment of a quarantine law that sends the perpetrators, not the traumatised children and their mothers away from the homes in which they have been abused.
The country must recognise that men who perpetrate violence against those weaker than they, in particular against mothers and their children, the elderly and siblings that try to help them, are mentally and emotionally diseased and should be kept in quarantine centres until behavioural therapy and if available, psychotherapy, can help them to change their aberrant behaviour.
The quarantine accommodation centres already exist thanks to Covid-19 regulations.
All that is needed is political will to actually do something to implement the disfavour those with the power to do so express.
Do you think they will put their votes where their pious protests are?
Government ministers, prime ministers, opposition and religious leaders, magistrates and school principals all cry real tears over the way in which women are endangered, abused violated, raped and killed from infancy to old age.
Girls as young as 18 months have been raped and have died as have women in their 70s.
However, those who decry it all ignore the obvious fact that the need to counteract the fallacy of the inferiority of girls and women, the twisted encouragement of patriarchy and its acceptance by our institutions, must be made a compulsory part of the curricula: primary, secondary and tertiary in every school they are responsible for.
That would be at least a first step followed by support for the quarantining of those guilty of violence.
Diana Mahabir-Wyatt
President, Caribbean Centre for Human Rights