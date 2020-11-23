I would like some intrepid reporter to investigate the “hidden beneficiaries” of the forced quarantining of returning nationals, because it just doesn’t make sense to me.
We know it has nothing to do with health. But, as the saying goes, follow the money and you’ll get your answer.
Now, returning nationals all have to have had negative Covid tests before boarding the plane. So you think they got Covid from the airline crew?
If you ask me, the plane is the safest place to be, far safer than going out in public.
It’s good that some people, like caterers, get some work, but I’ll bet it’s only those who are well known to the various frontline ministers or party people. I guarantee it didn’t go out to tender, it was just corporation sole tendering.
Meanwhile, the PM continues to beg the hapless poor, and people “ketching dey nenen”, to hold strain, while the big boys live it up without any restrictions.
How many of those returning on CAL flights have died from Covid? None?
So what is the danger in letting them go home straight from the airport? They might have Covid? So what?
So might you or I but we’re not being “imprisoned” at the State’s expense.
Would be nice, though. To me, having had a negative Covid test, they are probably safer than the people they’re going home to.
So please, PM, stop this ridiculous farce and stop the quarantining of people with negative Covid tests.
I’m sure you can find better ways to spend the money saved, like having a nice opening function for the latest bus shed.