Your editorial in yesterday’s Express highlights once more a lingering problem at the Ministry of Energy that seems to lack a serious pragmatic consideration of the challenges for its resolution.
Having worked as manager, Auditing Services, for about 15 years between 1999 and 2015, I have read and heard about the problem. During an informal discussion with the then-Director of Minerals, I suggested the use of weighbridges.
Instantly, his heart went out to the haulage contractors. The inconvenience, the additional costs to them, and of course the cost to the government in installing the weighbridges.
There is cost and benefit. For example, as a control measure for the illegal diesel trade, Cabinet approved a Subsidy Verification Unit. Over a 15-month period, that unit saved the country about $1.8 billion.
The division is considering the use of drones for aerial survey. Drones, yes, but how about the use of drones to extract value by surveying the quarries?
ASM Ireland is Ireland’s most knowledgeable commercial drone operator with particularly extensive experience in the field of quarry surveying. Consider after the survey is done, and the capacity of each quarry is known, the number of years it will take to extract the various types of minerals divided into the capacity gives the annual extractive amount which, multiplied by the royalty rate, gives the annual royalty payable by the lessee. This amount is payable quarterly to the Government.
The total royalty payable by the lessee represents an asset and is reduced as he pays the quarterly royalty.
This suggestion is not without its challenges, but is transparent based on facts established by experts and does not subject persons to individual risks. It’s worth considering.