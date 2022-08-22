Queen of the Universe

Not only was Penny’s triumph a first for Caribbean women in the Miss Universe competition but in taking the crown she demolished the racial stereotype surrounding the Miss Universe contest by becoming the first black woman receive its crown. It was a radical and long overdue breakthrough for black women which would help to redefine the beauty standard and add impetus to the rallying cry, “Black is beautiful”.
Until Penny’s triumph in Santo Domingo, the biggest impact that T&T’s contestants had made in the Miss Universe competition was in the Miss Amity segment which Miss T&T had won back-to-back in 1975 and 1976. However, even before Penny took the stage in Santo Domingo the buzz at home suggested higher expectations of her.
On the morning before the competition, the Express ran a Page One story with the headline “Our pretty Penny can really pull it off tonight”. The short report went on to say that it would be a big disappointment in many circles if her winning smile did not take the top prize since her chances were considered to be excellent. By then, she had already been declared “Miss Photogenic”.
T&T was not to be disappointed. In the same way that Crawford-mania had pushed everything off the public agenda the year before, Penny-mania took over, excitement building each day as T&T waited impatiently to see their queen. It would be almost three weeks before a trip home could be scheduled in her already hectic itinerary.
On August 2, Penny arrived home to the full works along the lines of the reception given to Crawford the previous year. Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams was on the tarmac to receive her, backed by adoring fans who could not have enough of her. She, too, was to be awarded the nation’s highest honour, then known as the Trinity Cross. However, while Crawford had to wait several months to see the new BWIA DC-9 named in his honour, Penny had arrived home on a similar plane bearing her name.
Before returning to her Miss Universe duties abroad, Penny spent a few very hectic days on public tour in both islands while attending multiple events, including what was described in the Express as a “dinner date” with Dr Williams.
Over the three decades of the 1970s, 80s and 90s, Trinidad and Tobago gave the world a Beauty Trinity in the form of Janelle “Penny” Commissiong, Miss Universe 1977; Giselle Laronde, Miss World 1986 and Wendy Fitzwilliam, Miss Universe 1998.
Giselle Laronde made her own history as the first woman from Trinidad and Tobago to capture the Miss World title, one of the world’s two most prestigious beauty pageants.
Then two decades after Penny’s win, Trinidad and Tobago again savoured a Miss Universe triumph when Wendy Fitzwilliam became the second representative of Trinidad and Tobago and the fourth woman of African heritage to capture the Miss Universe crown.
Long may they reign!