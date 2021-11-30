Questions about the virus

As far as the whole truth about this pandemic and ways of overcoming it is concerned, something’s definitely lacking somewhere.
When it was first declared in early 2020, it was soon followed by a number of different vaccines, giving us (globally) the impression that this would soon be a thing of the past. Unfortunately, none of the vaccines has been 100 per cent effective in getting rid of the virus. And to make matters worse, this virus keeps mutating seemingly to overcome every newly produced vaccine.
When it first started, it was known simply as the coronavirus. Sometime thereafter, a new (Delta) variant reared its head with an evident faster spread than the original form. Meanwhile, vaccines of varying efficacy continued to be developed globally.
Today, we get the news of yet another variant (Omicron).
Keeping in mind that vaccinated people are still potential spreaders and some have even died after receiving two doses, with the showing up of this new variant, besides the wearing of masks, physical distancing, washing of hands and all the other safety measures, with its continuous mutation apparently working its way around most of the present vaccines, do you genuinely see this virus being wiped out any time soon?
With a proper diet and health care, nature gives us natural defences against most diseases. Keeping in mind these vaccines are still at a developmental stage, if we are to continue taking third and fourth doses every time a new variant rears its ugly head, wouldn’t administering repeated dosages inevitably affect the natural immune system in normally healthy people, and even worse, people who already receive treatment for a variety of other known health challenges (co-morbidities)?
Exactly what were they looking for or trying to produce when they ended up with this virus? Was it purposely put together? Given their supposedly sophisticated First World handling of such a precarious lab undertaking, how did it manage to escape? Does this virus possess some degree of wisdom? How did it strategically develop a new variant in the world’s most populous country and now yet another variant in one of the world’s largest continent? Considering its degree of wisdom and learning we’ve have observed its tactical advancement, will it now develop new variants in the world’s island states?
This pandemic is a challenge whose enormity many of us are yet to fully grasp. All of us are wishing, hoping and praying that this episode would soon be a thing of the past. Still, I believe just like so many other Third World countries, Trinidad and Tobago has not been given all the facts about this virus. Hopefully when this pandemic is over, our eyes would be opened and we would see the need to censor our obvious embedded carousing mentality and get serious about getting our children educated. We simply cannot continue our customary lifestyle of revelry. It is a fast-changing world.
Lloyd Ragoo
Chaguanas